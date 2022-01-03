Navarro College squad tumbles back in ‘Cheer’ Season 2 trailer

The Navarro College cheer team returns to Netflix next month for Season 2 of Cheer.

Coach Monica and her championship squad face similar drama to Season 1 of the hit show: fierce rivalries, off-mat personality clashes, and a quest for a national title. But Season 2 adds the drama of the team dealing with the challenges of newfound reality-TV fame.

The trailer also briefly mentions allegations against Season 1 breakout star Jerry Harris. The FBI arrested Harris in September 2020 on a federal child pornography charge. In December 2020, additional charges were added, including multiple charges of sexual exploitation of children. Harris has pled not guilty to all charges and a trial date is still pending.

Cheer Season 2 debuts on Netflix Jan. 12.