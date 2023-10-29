NAVER Whale Drives Digital Transformation in Mongolian Education with Edutech Expertise

SEONGNAM, South Korea, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — NAVER Cloud (CEO Kim Yu-won) Whale is paving the way for a futuristic learning environment in Mongolia by utilizing “Whalespace” and “Whalebook”. Whale, with its web-based edutech technology, has been at the forefront of digital transformation across 17 offices of education in South Korea, and it plans to extend its reach globally.

NAVER Cloud announced its participation on “Digital Classroom Project” in collaboration with the Mongolian Ministry of Education and Science, to drive digital innovation in Mongolian education. The signing ceremony took place on October 20th at The Blue Sky Hotel in Ulaanbaatar. Among the attendees were Enkh-Amgalan Luvsantseren, Minister of Education and Science of Mongolia, Kim Hyo, Director of Whale, Yoon Dong-won, Leader of Whale Business, and Shin Seung-yong, Chairman of Global Strategy and R&D Supreme Committee at NSDevil, in addition to representatives from the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Mongolia, KOTRA Ulaanbaatar Trade Office, and superintendents of education from 31 regions in Mongolia.

NAVER Cloud will form a consortium with NSDevil, a Korean edutech solution company, MEXIM Consulting, a local edutech solution company, and Testera, to create an edutech-based learning environment in Mongolian classrooms. NSDevil and Testera had previously joined NAVER Cloud in June at “ICT Expo 2023,” the largest IT conference in Mongolia, where they showcased Whale’s web-based edutech capabilities, receiving an enthusiastic response. The consortium is set to gradually provide around 22,000 Whalespace and Whalebook packages to 725 primary, middle, and high schools throughout Mongolia.

Whalespace is a platform that offers various educational solutions in a web environment, allowing users to access online learning environments anywhere with a single Whale account. Teachers can preconfigure browser interfaces, bookmarks, and utilize solutions like “Whale Class” and “Whale On” to create an online classroom, providing students with the same learning experience without the need to install additional software. Built on a “user-first” philosophy, Whalespace has set itself apart as the most user-friendly platform in the educational field, quickly incorporating feedback from teachers and students. It also provides educational data generated within Whalespace back to schools, assisting them in strengthening digital education capabilities and creating customized edutech environments.

*Whale Class: A Learning Management System(LMS) that allows teachers to efficiently organize classes and manage progress.

Whalebook, an educational device optimized for Whalespace, is expected to further enhance the utility of Whale’s education platform in Mongolian classrooms. Built on Whale OS, Whalebook has continually refined its features in collaboration with educational institutions in Korea. Notably, through the “Classroom Management” feature, teachers can monitor students’ screens in real-time or conveniently share class materials.

Additionally, the consortium’s learning assessment solutions, such as “UBT (Ubiquitous-Based Test) CLOUD”, will integrate into Whalespace, allowing students to take exams in a safer environment. The “AI Proctor” feature enables real-time exam monitoring, preventing actions like accessing external websites or sharing screens during exams. NSDevil’s UBT and AI technology have already been applied to various national certification exams in Mongolia, making them poised to provide a localized education assessment system.

NAVER Cloud is committed to expanding the edutech ecosystem that Whale has cultivated in South Korea to a global scale by actively engaging with Mongolian education communities. The company plans to activate a teacher community in Mongolia that studies classroom cases using Whalespace and Whalebook. Furthermore, it aims to bridge South Korean and global education sectors to facilitate the exchange of innovative teaching practices.

Kim Hyo, Director of Whale at NAVER Cloud, stated, “Whalespace is an exceptional edutech platform that enables the educatoin sector to freely pursue its educational vision, thanks to its highly versatile web-based technology.” He added, “I am excited that we can bring a futuristic education environment to Mongolia through this project, following our success in South Korea, and we will strive to enhance our competitiveness in the global market.”

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/naver-whale-drives-digital-transformation-in-mongolian-education-with-edutech-expertise-301970010.html

SOURCE NAVER Cloud Corporation

