Basic training’s a blast! Navy instructor saves new recruit from an exploding grenade after he fails to throw it far enough

  • A trainee from China’s Naval Aviation University was saved within 0.01 seconds
  • He did not throw the grenade far enough during a grenade-throwing exercise 
  • The trainee’s instructor pulled him away and rolled them both into a foxhole 

A naval instructor saved a trainee soldier after he accidentally threw a grenade too close to the group. 

A team of trainee soldiers from China‘s Naval Aviation University were being trained on how to throw grenades when one of them threw a grenade into a bunker by mistake. 

The team’s instructor instinctively reacted and saved the trainee by dragging him into a foxhole, holes that troops use to shelter from explosions, within 0.01 seconds. 

After the trainee soldier fails to throw the grenade far enough (grenade circled in red) the instructor drags the soldier away 

The instructor pulls the trainee onto the ground and rolls him into a foxhole seconds before the grenade explodes

The Chinese navy published the footage showing the soldier throwing the grenade towards a training wall. 

But the grenade tumbles down the wall on the same side as the trainees and into a bunker only a few metres away from them.  

The instructor reacts instantly and grabs the trainee’s arms to pull him away from the explosion. 

After they run a few steps away from the bunker the instructor pulls the trainee onto the ground and rolls them both into a foxhole.

The grenade explodes within seconds of them reaching safety. 

The grenade explodes (pictured) when the solider and his instructor are safely in the foxhole

