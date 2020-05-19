Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife, Aaliya, alleges mental and physical torture: 7 registered cases, 4 divorces; it’s a pattern in his family [Exclusive] | Bollywood Life

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife, Aaliya, had sent a legal notice to the actor yesterday through her lawyers, demanding for a divorce and maintenance money, and we were left in shock, wondering what has driven her to take this step out of the blue. BollywoodLife managed to get in touch with Aaliya, and the lady has poured her heart out behind her decision, claiming that it was a long time coming, and alleging that the atrocities she has borne in her marriage to Nawaz could no longer be tolerated. Also Read – Trending Entertainment News Today: Shah Rukh Khan’s 90s Throwback, Nushrat Bharucha’s marriage, Fashion sequel

Opening up on how this her marital problems weren’t a recent occurrence, but rather glaring issues that she had been trying to brush under the carpet, Aaliya Siddiqui said, “Problems (in her marriage) had begun from long before, from the time I got married (to Nawaz), but I wasn’t bringing them forward. I was trying to solve these issues, waiting for them to get better, so I finally had to take this decision. There are many reasons why I finally took this decision.” Also Read – Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya sends a legal notice to the actor demanding divorce and maintenance from him

Speaking on why she was finally forced to take this drastic step after putting up with whatever she has allegedly faced, Aaliya elaborated, “Actually, my self respect was gradually being destroyed. The way you are your raised in the house you come from, how your mother and brother take care of you, and then you are suddenly forced to change your religion…anyway, that was necessary to get married, so I did it for him when he had asked me to. But then your life changes so badly, that you realise that you were nothing in his life, you never were anything. You were just living alone with his children for ten years, you had to do everything alone. So, I decided to end it. After all, when I’m doing everything alone, then why not actually stay alone.” Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family placed under quarantine by the police

Highlighting whether there were any instances of physical violence and how torturing wives are a pattern in Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s house, Aaliya added, “He (Nawaz) had never raised his hands on me, but the shouting and arguments had become unbearable. You could say though that only that was left. Yes, but his family has mentally and physically tortured me a lot. His brother had even hit me. His mother and brothers and sisters-in-law used to stay with us only in Mumbai. So, I’ve been bearing a lot for too many years. His first wife had also left him for this reason alone. It’s a pattern. There are already seven cases registered by the wives of their house against them, and four divorces have taken place. This is the fifth one. It’s a pattern in his family. You leave a lot to avoid embarrassment before others, but how much can you take in love. My sister is supporting me as my father and mother are no more, and my brother had passed away last December.”

Alleging how Nawazuddin did not even have time for his kids and what she’s going to do now, Aaliya made some more shocking revelations. “However big an actor you’ve become, what’s the point if you’re not a good person? What’s the point if you can’t respect your wife and kids? Our kids don’t even remember when their father last visited them. It’s been 3-4 months since he’s met his kids, but he doesn’t care, so even the kids have become used to it and don’t ask about him. I want the sole custody for my kids. Some people can’t handle fame, and Nawaz is one of them. And I’ve tolerated too much of disrespect at home. I’ve now decided to remove his name from me and create my own identity. At the beginning of our marriage, he had tole me that it’s enough that for us that he’s the sole bread winner. I don’t know what I will do, but I want to live life with respect, not as the wife of a star.”

Even after supporting him so much despite knowing about his affairs solely because of his public image, Aaliya claims her husband used to keep demeaning her, saying, “Nawaz would keep telling me that I don’t know anything, I don’t know how to speak, which is why he couldn’t take me in front of others. He wanted me to not speak in front of others as he didn’t feel I could. I didn’t want to always speak, but how can you disrespect your wife like this. I was even admitted for panic attacks due to this, some time ago. I want to remove this chapter from my life as a bad dream.”

