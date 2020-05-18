Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya sends a legal notice to the actor demanding divorce and maintenance from him | Bollywood Life

Nawazuddin Siddiqui‘s wife Aaliya Siddiqui has reportedly sent a legal notice to the actor demanding divorce and maintenance from him. Apparently, the couple is facing tough times in their married life and that is the reason, Aaliya has taken this decision. The lawyers of Aaliya quoted Zee News, “Yes, it is to confirm that we have sent a legal notice to Mr Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The notice was sent on behalf of Mrs Aaliya Siddiqui on May 7, 2020. Due to unprecedented COVID-19 times, the notice could not be sent through speed post. It has been sent through email as well as WhatsApp. Mrs Siddiqui, our client, has also said the notice through WhatsApp. However, Mr Siddiqui has not responded till date. I think he is just keeping quiet regarding the notice and ignoring it.” Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family placed under quarantine by the police

They added, “The notice has been sent claiming maintenance and divorce. I would not like to get into the details of the notice regarding what are the contents and what are the allegations, but let me tell you that the allegations are quite serious and those are very sensitive to Mr Siddiqui as well as his family members.” Also Read – Ghoomketu Teaser: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Anurag Kashyap provide the laughs while Ranveer Singh and Amitabh Bachchan’s cameos tease

Also Read – Tamannaah Bhatia walks out of Ravi Teja’s next due to remuneration issues?

The couple has been married for 10 years and Nawaz is under quarantine at his hometown Budhana, Uttar Pradesh. The actor will be next seen in Ghoomketu, which also stars Anurag Kashyap, Ila Arun, Raghubir Yadav, Swanand Kirkire and Ragini Khanna. It will also have cameos of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Sonakshi Sinha, Chitrangada Singh, Lauren Gottlieb and filmmaker Nikhil Advani. The film will release on May 22 on Zee 5. So, are you excited for this web movie? Tweet and let us know @bollywood_life.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Helo and Instagram.