Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Wife Sends Him A Divorce Notice During Lockdown

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Anjana Pandey (Source: Instagram | @nawazuddin._siddiqui)

The coronavirus pandemic has bought all our lives to a screeching halt for sure. For some life is much more difficult than others. While many are facing financial troubles, some are facing issues within their families. Especially couples. In recent times a report on the internet suggested that divorce rates have soared amidst all the lockdowns that are happening all over the world.

Unfortunately, it seems true here as well. A report in Bombay Times confirmed that Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his wife of 10 years Aaliyah Siddiqui are getting separated. Aaliyah who says she will be going back to using her original name Anjana Kishor Pandey and has reportedly sent the actor a legal notice seeking divorce and maintenance.

Anjana who is an upcoming film producer also revealed that while there were a lot of things she didn’t want to speak about publicly, problems in their marriage started soon after they got married 10 years ago.

She further added,

Self-respect is extremely important in a marriage. Woh meri khatam ho chuki thi, I didn’t have that. I was made to feel like a nobody, I always felt alone. His brother Shamas was also an issue. I have gone back to my original name, Anjana Kishor Pandey. I don’t want to be reminded that I am using someone’s identity for my benefit.

She also hopes for the sole custody of their children and firmly said that ” I raised them and I want their custody.”

Anjana’s lawyer also added that the legal notice was sent to Nawaz on 7th May 2020 via email and WhatsApp as they couldn’t send it through the post due to the lockdown. But turns out the actor hasn’t responded to date. The lawyer also hinted that the allegations and contents of the notice are serious and sensitive to the couple.