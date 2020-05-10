Nazar 2 producer, Gul Khan, confirms that the show is going off air | Bollywood Life

Monalisa’s Nazar was one of the most loved shows and the interesting storyline had caught all the attention of the fans. Monalisa as Daayan has given an amazing performance and the show also had good TRPs. The show had become popular and hence it had come back with season 2. Sheezan Mohammad and Shruti Sharma are the leads in the show and were doing quite well. The show had received a good response and was running well. However, it was not as popular as the first season was and the storyline too wasn’t so attractive. Recently, there were reports of the show been pulled off abruptly. Now, producer Gul Khan has confirmed that the show will be ending soon. She got emotional and has penned down a heartfelt note for the show. Also Read – Trending Entertainment News Today: Salman Khan’s anger, Monalisa’s baby, Rangoli Chandel suspended

She shared the video of the show and wrote, “Sad but true … Nazar to go off air now … feels like it was just yesterday it had launched ! TEAM NAZAR what an amazing job you guys did ! The most loving team of actors and technicians and writers I ever worked with ! Thank you,all of you for this wonderful journey ! And thank you @starplus for this opportunity ! It’s was roller coaster !!!! ??? to many more to come !” Check out the post here:

Due to this lockdown, many shows and films have suffered. Earlier too, Beyhadh 2 and Patiala Babes had been ended abruptly.

