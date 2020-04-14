NBA and WNBA stars entertain fans in a virtual tournament

The 2019-20 NBA season was suspended indefinitely in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, while the WNBA has also postponed the beginning of its 2020 season, which had been set to commence May 15.

To fill the void, ESPN is holding a virtual H-O-R-S-E tournament between players from both leagues, past and present.

Big names from the men’s game, like Chris Paul, Trae Young and now-retired 10-time All-Star Paul Pierce have been taking part and, from the WNBA, All-Star Allie Quigley and Hall of Fame inductee Tamika Catchings threw their names into the hat too.

The rules