Jimmys Post

NBA legend Patrick Ewing, 57, is hospitalized after testing positive to COVID-19

NBA legend Patrick Ewing, 57, is hospitalized after testing positive to COVID-19

NBA legend Patrick Ewing, 57, is rushed to hospital with coronavirus and placed in isolation as he he describes the virus as something ‘not to be taken lightly’

  • Ewing was admitted to a Washington, D.C. hospital Friday evening
  • The former New York Knicks star has released a statement saying the virus is ‘serious’, but insists ‘he will be fine’
  • He currently serves as head coach of Georgetown University’s basketball team; the school says no other member of the program has tested positive to the virus 
  • Here’s how to help people impacted by Covid-19

By Andrew Court For Dailymail.com

Published: | Updated:

NBA Legend Patrick Ewing has been hospitalized after testing positive to COVID-19.  

The Basketball Hall of Famer and former New York Knicks center, 57, was admitted to a Washington, D.C. hospital Friday evening. 

Ewing, who is currently the head coach of Georgetown University’s basketball team, released a statement through the elite school confirming his diagnosis. 

‘I want to share that I have tested positive for COVID-19. This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly,’ the statement read. 

‘I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones. Now more than ever, I want to thank the healthcare workers and everyone on the front lines. I’ll be fine and we will all get through this.’ 

Ewing did not disclose when he tested positive to the virus, or where he believes he contracted it. 

ESPN reports that Ewing is the ‘only member of the Georgetown men’s basketball program to have tested positive for the virus’. 

Ewing played for Georgetown himself while he was a college student, before he was drafted to the NBA in 1985. 

He played for the New York Knicks for 15 seasons, where he was an eleven-time all-star. 

Source link

admin

Related News

Qld bid to host 2032 Olympics placed on hold to deal with COVID-19

Qld bid to host 2032 Olympics placed on hold to deal with COVID-19

Queensland has placed its bid to host the 2032 Olympics on hold to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. The government estimates the games could inject

Disturbing history of Western Australian psychopath who killed wife, daughter and four grandchildren

Disturbing history of Western Australian psychopath who killed wife, daughter and four grandchildren

Violence, mental illness and despair: The disturbing family history of a psychopath who killed his wife, daughter and grandchildren in one of Australia’s worst massacres

Two survivors and 97 dead after passenger aircraft crashes in Pakistan

Two survivors and 97 dead after passenger aircraft crashes in Pakistan

At least two people have survived and 97 people have died after a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crashed in Karachi with 107 people on

Mike Tindall reveals they are sending Mia, 6, back to school in Junes

Mike Tindall reveals they are sending Mia, 6, back to school in Junes

Mike Tindall has described homeschooling his daughter Mia, 6, as ‘nice but also frustrating’, in a candid interview about life in isolation.  The former England

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *