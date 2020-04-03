NBC Chicago Dramas Cancel Filming, Will Air Early Season Finales



NBC has been forced to make a decision similar to that of its rival network.



Days after ABC announced that Grey’s Anatomy has shut down filming and will air a season finale not originally planned to be a season finale…



… the Peacock has gone ahead and made the same announcement.



And it’s due to the Covid-19 outbreak, as you can probably imagine.



According to various outlets, Chicago P.D., Chicago Fire and Chicago Med will NOT complete filming on their current seasons after the coronavirus shutdown.



As a result, these NBC dramas’ finales will air earlier than initially scheduled.



Here is your updated schedule:



The season 8 finale of Chicago Fire, season 7 finale of Chicago P.D. and season 5 finale of Chicago Med will all air on Wednesday, April 15.



Each of these very popular programs will also air a new installment on April 8.



These three Dick Wolf-producers dramas were among the many shows that postponed production last month as the coronavirus pandemic spread across the globe.



As of this writing, over 5,000 Americans have died from the disease, while nearly all school systems and all non-essential work places have been closed down for — at the very least — the rest of April.



In response to this historic situation, Chicago P.D. star Jesse Lee Soffer addressed the decision via Instagram at the time.



“Chicago PD along with the other Chicago shows have stopped filming,” the actor explained back then.



“It feels strange to cut a season short. There’s a lot of work we left undone. But everyone is taking the proper precautions given the current circumstances.



Safety comes first, please be responsible and take care of your loved ones! As for us, we’ll be back before you know it.



“For now, just want to say thanks to all the fans, we love ya’ll. (Elbow bump) We’ll see you soon.”



If it’s any comfort to fans of these programs, the shows aren’t going anywhere for a long time.



NBC handed out three-season renewals to Chicago Fire and its spinoffs Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med in late February.



Fire has been picked up for Seasons 9 through 11, while P.D. and Med are guaranteed to return for Seasons 8-10 and Seasons 6-8, respectively.



They’ll remain on the air through spring 2024.



“Dick Wolf has proven time and time again that he makes shows audiences love,” NBC Entertainment Chairman Paul Telegdy said in a statement just over a month ago, adding:



“We are delighted, excited and proud that as part of this epic deal with Wolf Entertainment, NBC’s loyal audience will know that their favorite shows have a certain future for the next three years.”



It’s thankfully true.



That future has just been altered a bit, for quite understandable reasons.