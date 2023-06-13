NCC Assures Broadband Support to Drive Seamless e-Procurement – TechEconomy







Professor Umar Danbatta, the Executive Vice Chairman of the NCC, has emphasized the importance of implementing e-procurement in Nigeria for greater accountability and transparency in governance.

Danbatta stated that broadband connectivity, driven by the Federal Government and facilitated by the NCC, would play a crucial role in enhancing e-procurement practices.

eProcurement refers to the use of electronic means in conducting a public procurement procedure for the purchase of goods, works or services.

He made this revelation while receiving the “Excellent Service Delivery and Accountability Award from the Association of Public Procurement Practitioners of Nigeria, APPON, recently.

According to the EVC, investment in broadband infrastructure in Nigeria is already bringing significant benefits to the e-procurement sector. It is transforming the way businesses engage in procurement processes, particularly in Government-to-Business (G2B) and other e-government activities.

He said improved internet connectivity allows businesses across the country to have faster and more reliable access to e-procurement platforms. This enables them to submit proposals, monitor tender opportunities in real time, and participate in online bidding processes.

“The NCC’s focus on improving broadband infrastructure demonstrates its commitment to leveraging technology to revolutionize procurement governance.

“By unlocking new possibilities for businesses and public institutions, e-procurement has the potential to streamline processes, reduce corruption risks, and increase efficiency in the procurement ecosystem.”

The NCC aims to create an enabling environment for e-procurement to flourish by prioritizing the attainment of widespread broadband connectivity throughout the country.

The NCC’s dedication to transparency, the adoption of e-procurement, and the development of broadband infrastructure reflect a forward-thinking approach aimed at enhancing governance and driving economic growth in Nigeria.







