NCC Commends Collaboration among Government Agencies

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has commended the level of collaboration existing between government agencies which has contributed to a healthy approach to meeting the strategic objectives of different organisations.

Reuben Muoka, Director, Public Affairs, in a statement made available to TechEconomy.ng hinted that Ogbonnna Ugama, Zonal Controller of Enugu Zone of the Commission, who received the leadership of Enugu Chapter of the Association of Heads of Federal Government Establishments (AHFGEs), on behalf of Prof Umar Danbatta, the Executive Vice Chairman of the Commission, said such collaboration has assisted the Commission to achieve some of its goals.

Ugama told the AHFGEs delegation, which was on a courtesy visit,that the NCC has over the years partnered with many organizations, both within the private and public sector and that such partnerships have helped to enhance the performance of the sector in terms of contribution to national economy.

He said this has informed the Commission to place a lot of premium on collaboration as an item of agenda in its strategic mission.

Ugama also said the leadership of NCC has developed the Strategic Management Plan (SMP) 2020-2024 and the Strategic Vision Implementation Plan (SVP) 2021-2025 as roadmaps towards accomplishing its mandate, with collaboration as one of focus areas of regulatory pursuit.

He conveyed the EVC’s appreciation to the leadership of AHFGE for seeking greater collaboration with NCC.

Earlier, Ifeoma Ijetta, the Chairperson of Enugu Chapter of AHFGE, who commended the NCC Zonal Office for approving to host the next meeting of AHFGE’s in Enugu, emphasized the importance of strategic collaboration among Federal Government Establishments for effective service delivery to the citizens.

“The success of the government is measured by the collective success of all component units delivering on their different mandates and we are happy with NCC’s positive honour for our proposal and noted commitment to collaboration and partnership,” she said.

