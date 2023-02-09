NCC’s ICT Innovation Competition Aims to Build Solutions, Human Capital for Nigeria – Danabatta

Advertisements







Professor Umar Danbatta, the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), has reiterated the Commission’s commitment to support and deepen innovation ecosystem.

Danbatta who was represented by Engr. Ubale Maska, the Executive Commissioner (Technical Services) of the NCC, re-echoed this at the third edition of the annual ICT Innovation Competition and Exhibition, organized by the Research and Development Department of the Nigerian Communications Commission.

This year’s ICT Innovation Competition and Exhibition theme is “Utilizing Indigenous Digital Solutions to Bridge the Digital Divide,” which the EVC said is an incredibly important and timely theme.

“As we all know, the digital divide refers to the gap between those who have access to and are able to use digital technologies and those who do not. This gap can be found not just between countries, but also within countries, and it has significant consequences for social and economic development. Bridging this divide is essential for achieving sustainable economic development and social advancement, as well as for achieving the goals of the Federal Government’s Digital Nigeria Agenda”.

Danbatta reminded the participants that the ICT sector has the potential to play a significant role in bridging the digital divide and driving economic development in Nigeria.

“It can do so by providing access to digital technologies and services, fostering innovation and entrepreneurship, and creating Jobs. However, to fully realize this potential, we need to ensure that the ICT sector is able to grow and develop in a sustainable way, and that it is able to take advantage of the opportunities presented by the digital economy.

“That is where this competition comes in. It provides a platform for tech enthusiasts and other stakeholders with novel ideas and tech solutions to industry and societal challenges to showcase their creative innovations and forge collaborative partnerships that can stimulate productivity, sustainability, and continuous growth in the ICT sector”.

He said the ICT Innovation Competition and Exhibition is in line with the Nigeria’s National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy, specifically pillars 5, 7, and 8, which focus on digital service development and promotion, digital society and emerging technologies, and indigenous content development and adoption, respectively.

Competition Focus Areas:

This year’s competition will focus on three key areas:

Digital service development and promotion; Indigenous content development and adoption, and Funding digital skills building and innovation in Nigeria.

“These areas were chosen because they are critical for developing indigenous businesses into world-class service providers and creating conditions for iterative problem solving by indigenous digital technology and innovation service providers.

“In terms of digital service development and promotion, it is important that we support the growth and development of digital businesses in Nigeria.

“This includes not just tech startups, but also small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and even large corporations that are looking to adopt digital technologies and improve their operations. By providing a platform for these businesses to showcase their innovations and forge partnerships, we can help to stimulate productivity, sustainability, and continuous growth in the ICT sector”.

On indigenous content development and adoption, he said this is another important focus area for this year’s competition.

“One of the key challenges that we face in the ICT sector is the lack of locally produced content. This can be a barrier to the adoption of digital technologies, as it means that users often have to rely on foreign- produced content, which may not always be relevant or appropriate for the local context. By promoting the development and adoption of indigenous content, we can help to ensure that digital technologies are better able to meet the needs of local users and communities.

“Finally, funding digital skills building and innovation in Nigeria is critical for ensuring that we have the necessary human capital to drive the growth and development of the ICT sector.

“This includes not just technical skills, but also business and entrepreneurship skills, as well as a range of other skills that are necessary for success in the digital economy.

“By providing funding for skills building and innovation, we can help to ensure that the ICT sector has the talent it needs to thrive and grow.

On this note I will like to remind the participants that this competition is about more than just showcasing innovative ideas and tech solutions. It is also about supporting the growth and development of digital start-ups in Nigeria.

The EVC encouraged all participants in this year’s competition to take full advantage of this opportunity to showcase their innovative ideas and tech solutions, and to make the most of the networking and collaboration opportunities that this event provides.

“I am confident that this year’s competition will be a great success, and I look forward to seeing all the amazing ideas and solutions that are showcased here today”.

The three-day competition which was flagged off today attracted top management staff of the NCC; Engr. Prof. Mohammed Ajiya is the President/CEO of Digital Bridge Institute who doubles as the Chairman, Panel of Judges; Dr. Abdullateef Bello, CEO Datstrat Consulting Limited, Chris Uwaje, Founder, Mobile Software Solutions Limited; Martha Alade, the founder of Women in Technology in Nigeria (WITIN), and others.

A tour of the exhibition stands:



