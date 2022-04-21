NCS Calls for Establishment of IT Department in All MDAs

Nigeria Computer Society (NCS), the umbrella body of all Information Technology (IT) professionals in Nigeria, has called for the establishment of IT department in Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of governments of the Federal, State and Local Governments.

Professor Adesina Sodiya, President of NCS stressed the need for government to create IT Department in all MDAs during a chat with news editors in Lagos.

He said the creation of IT Department would help government drive IT development much faster in today’s digital era, where knowledge-based skills in IT is driving development.

According to the President of NCS, “Towards the end of 2019, the federal government, through the Head of Service, issued a policy that all MDAs should begin the process of digitising their operations and processes.

“It is of interest to NCS to see that all government processes are automated and the first process of automation is digitalisation. Physical file and processes cannot be automated without digitising the files and processes. As an advocacy group, NCS will continue to seek partnership with government on digital skills and digitisation of government services and processes,” Sodiya said.

He however said to achieve automation in government circles; government must create the Department of Information Technology in all MDAs to drive digitisation of government services and processes.

“Today not all MDAs of government have IT Department. Most federal ministries do not have separate department for IT and this is miss-normal, because governments cannot talk of automating services of MDAs to drive digital transformation in government, when it has not created IT Departments to drive the initiative. If we do not have a separate Department of IT, it will be difficult for government to achieve its mandate on digital transformation in civil service,” Sodiya added.

