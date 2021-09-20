NCS seeks improved support for IT professionals . 22 resolutions at ISDE 2021

Nigeria Computer Society (NCS) international conference 2021 has called on the governments and the corporate organisations to provide more supports to Information Technology professionals.

This, according to the Professor Adesina Sodiya, president of NCS, is to enable the professionals to acquire requisite training and expertise needed for the effective implementation of the digital economy initiatives of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

ISDE 2021 which held at Ibom Hall, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State between 3rd and 5th August, 2021 under the theme: ’Innovative Systems for Digital Economy (ISDE 2021)’, also observed a strong need for strategic positioning of Nigeria, especially the potentials of her teeming youth population as agents of change.

Also, the conference’s theme leveraged on how the digital economy is deeply changing the actions of governments, businesses, and citizens.

ISDE 2021 observed that innovation is indeed central to digital transformation hence, the need for governments, businesses, academia, the technical community and civil society to consider the broad social, economic and technological trends affecting the development of the digital economy and discuss policies that could respond to evolving societal demands.

22-key resolutions at Nigeria Computer Society int’l conference; ISDE 2021:

After paper presentations, parallel meetings and exhaustive deliberations, the conference came up with key resolutions. The participants in the communiqué signed by Prof. Sodiya and Ayodeji Rex Abitogun, chairman, Conferences Committee, affirmed as follows:

That governments and corporate organisations should provide more supports to Information Technology professionals to acquire requisite training and expertise needed for the effective implementation of the digital economy initiatives of the Federal Government of Nigeria. That members of the IT profession should focus more on the development of innovative ideas and systems to drive the nation’s goals in the IT sector. The conference recognised the government’s efforts in making Right of Way (RoW) accessible and affordable to service providers for effective digital penetration. It strongly condemns taxing technology providers on RoW as it impedes innovative systems for digital economy. NIMC must improve on the level of implementation of the digital identity management programme by upgrading the digital infrastructure capacity to allow for seamless registration and integration of identity data Many Nigerians are yet to register for NIN because of lack of awareness of the benefits of the programme to the citizens and nation. NCS should work with NIMC to generally improve on the level awareness for the identity management programme, NCS should work with NIMC to develop the needed technical skills and expertise in identity management INEC should integrate NIN should into national voters’ database so as to address some electoral challenges Government should create a suitable environment for learning, research and development, with synergy among stakeholders in achieving a sustainable industrial revolution framework. The conference recognised the strength of youths in the building of a digital nation. The forum charged NCS to work with the relevant agencies to develop capacity building programmes targeted at five million young persons on innovative systems and digital literacy for economic prosperity, wealth creation, and employment opportunities within the following year. Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy in conjunction with NCS should create opportunities and platforms for developing start-ups and young innovators in Information Technology. The conference further resolved that members must work with governments and other international organisations to provide services in critical sectors of the economy such as health, education, agriculture (for food security), production, environment, etc. for the benefit of the teaming populace. NCS should design and develop a framework for corporate organisations to create a system for internship and job placements for students to help bridge the gap between industries job requirements and academic curriculum. Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy and NCS should facilitate improved Public Private Partnership (PPP) in capacity building and development towards achieving the new governance methods. The conference advocated for closed collaboration between the industry and academia, leveraging on the network of Nigeria Computer Society members across the country to help bridge the gap in digital skills and provide Train-the-Trainer programmes for academia and industry professionals. The conference encouraged governments and corporate organisations to increase patronage of local content as part of the strategies to move the nation forward. NCS should support our regulatory agencies (like CPN and NITDA) in the quick elimination of unsafe and unreliable digital gateways to create sound trust in the system and enable innovations for the digital economy. Information security should be considered and incorporated into the development of all innovative systems in digital economy. The Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy should promote and support high impact developmental research that will spur innovations needed for total transformation to digital economy. Transformations to digital economy should not be seen as the business of government alone. All stakeholders must be carried along in the development and implementation of digital economy policies. Nigeria should focus on the development and application of emerging technologies such as AI, Robotics, Blockchain Technology, IoT etc., in developing digital economy. Digitalisation and e-government are considered foundational to the realisation of the digital economy policy of governments. Government should show serious commitment and determination in these areas. The full implementation of e-policing system is long overdue in this nation. NCS should work with the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy and ONSA to promote e-policing in the nation.

The conference had in attendance Mr. Udom Emmanuel, chief host and the executive governor of Akwa Ibom State, represented by Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem, secretary to the State Government.

Other dignitaries in attendance at ISDE 2021 are: Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, minister of Communications and Digital Economy; Malam Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, director general of NITDA represented by Dr. Aristotle Onumo; President of International Federation for Information Processing (IFIP), Professor Mike Hinchey; President of British Computer Society (BCS), Mr. John Higgins; Research Chair in Persuasive Technology, Dalhousie University, Canada, Prof. Rita Orji; Managing Director/CEO, Development Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Anthony Okpanachi and the Executive Data Scientist & Delivery Executive for IBM Canada, Dr. Omolade Saliu.

Others are: Director, Department of Intelligence Strategic Data Mining and Analysis, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mr. Kola Okunola, FNCS, FBCS; Group Managing Director, FinTrack Nigeria Limited, Mr. Bimbo Abioye, FNCS; Executive Chairman, Tranter IT Infrastructure Limited and IoT Africa networks Limited, Mr. Lare Ayoola represented by Mr. Adewale Saka; Founder of CWG Plc and the Ausso Leadership Academy, Mr. Austin Okere, FNCS; Managing Director/CEO of Rack Centre Ltd., Dr. Ayotunde Coker; the President/Chairman-in-Council of CPN, Mr. Kole Jagun, FNCS; the Immediate Past Provost, College of Fellows of NCS, Professor Adenike Osofisan, FNCS; and the newly elected Provost, Mr. Ibrahim Tizhe, FNCS.

About NCS

Since its inception in 1978, NCS has remained the umbrella body for all Information Technology practitioners comprising of various interest groups in the ICT industry namely the Institute of Software Practitioners of Nigeria (ISPON), the Information Technology Association of Nigeria (ITAN), the Academia In Information Technology Profession (AITP), the Internet Service Providers Association of Nigeria (ISPAN), the Nigeria Information Technology Professionals in Public and Civil Service (NITPCS), the Nigerian Women in IT (NIWIIT), the Information Technology Systems & Security Professionals (ITSSP) and National Association of Computing Students (NACOS).

