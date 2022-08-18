NDPB Investigating Phillips Consulting, UBA for Alleged Violation of NDPR

Following alleged complaints of violation of the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation (NDPR) against Phillips Consulting and United Bank for Africa PLC., Dr. Vincent Olatunji, National Commissioner, Nigeria Data Protection Bureau (NDPB), has ordered a forensic investigation in line with Article 4 of the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation (NDPR).

Mr. Babatunde Bamigboye, the Legal, Enforcement & Regulations Lead at NDPB confirmed the development in a statement made available to TechEconomy.ng.

According to Bamigboye, the complaint against Phillips Consulting is in connection with the activities of online lending platforms who (allegedly) willfully breach the privacy of citizens whilst the investigation of UBA PLC., pertains to allegations of infringement on the governing principles of data protection.

“It will be recalled that the NDPR mandates organizations to carry out due diligence before engaging in any data processing. This is to ensure that parties are accountable for any infringement on fundamental rights and freedoms of data subjects.

“The Bureau warns all data controllers and processors to eschew all forms of data processing that are detrimental to citizens as well as the economy and security of the country”, the statement added.