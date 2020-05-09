Nebraska Governor Defends Decision To Hide COVID-19 Stats At Specific Meatpacking Plants

Nebraska’s governor on Friday angrily defended his decision to not track COVID-19 cases at specific meatpacking plants that have become contagion hot spots in his state.

Gov. Pete Ricketts (R) did reveal on Thursday that more than 1,000 people in all of the state’s meatpacking plants have tested positive. That’s roughly one-sixth of all cases in Nebraska, he said. He would not, however, provide the numbers at particular plants.

Ricketts’s stance comes as the Trump administration is demanding meat processing plants remain open even as they remain among the most dangerous for COVID-19 infections among workers. About 10,000 COVID-19 cases have been linked to workers at meatpacking plants across the nation, USA Today and the Midwest Center for Investigative Reporting have found. At least 45 workers have died.

Ricketts claimed on Wednesday that specific statistics from individual plants are prohibited by the federal law protecting individuals’ privacy under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act. But reported COVID-19 cases don’t reveal the identities of the people who have tested positive, only the numbers. And other states have reported infection rates at particular plants.

Ricketts’s decision was attacked Thursday night by MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow for “not letting anyone know what’s happening” with specifics infection rates in each of the state’s meatpacking plants — or nursing homes or prisons.

Ricketts accused Maddow on Friday of having an “agenda” and claimed that his aggregate number of COVID-19 cases at food processing plants is an adequate accounting, the Omaha World-Herald reported. The governor’s spokesperson later tweeted that Maddow was spreading “fake news” and engaging in “totally blind partisan gamesmanship.”

Maddow slammed back: