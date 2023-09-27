NEC and SIT partner to deploy state-of-the-art network infrastructure for SIT's upcoming campus in Punggol Digital District

SINGAPORE, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — NEC Asia Pacific (NEC APAC), leader in the integration of IT and network technologies, and the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) have partnered to create an innovative and high-tech network infrastructure for SIT’s upcoming campus in the Punggol Digital District.

Working closely with trusted technology partners, NEC will lead the design, supply, delivery, and commissioning of a tailor-made wired and wireless network infrastructure, alongside a robust firewall system, customized exclusively for the university’s new campus. This partnership will elevate SIT’s educational experience and research capabilities with the latest in network solutions.

Yeo Jack Ming, Vice President, Enterprise Infrastructure Business Unit, NEC APAC, said, “We are delighted to collaborate with SIT on this transformative project. Our joint efforts, together with support from our partners, will create a technologically advanced campus that enriches the educational experience and empowers the next generation of innovators.”

Chong Fook Weng, Associate Vice President and Chief IT Officer, Communications & Information Technology, SIT, said, “SIT is excited to embark on this transformative journey with NEC to build a campus infrastructure that will position SIT at the forefront of educational innovation. The robust network infrastructure will transform education and innovation by empowering students and faculty members to learn and collaborate in a secure environment.”

Key highlights of the new network infrastructure at SIT’s upcoming Punggol Campus include:

Customized network design – NEC will spearhead the design and deployment of a tailor-made wired and wireless network infrastructure optimized for the new campus. The new network infrastructure will be strategically engineered to enhance connectivity and collaboration between students, faculty and researchers.

NEC will spearhead the design and deployment of a tailor-made wired and wireless network infrastructure optimized for the new campus. The new network infrastructure will be strategically engineered to enhance connectivity and collaboration between students, faculty and researchers. Industry-leading technology – SIT is able to accelerate digital transformation through automated network management and edge-to-cloud security. The scalable network infrastructure will cater to the growing demands of modern education, enabling seamless online learning, research and data-intensive activities to ensure the newest SIT campus remains at the forefront of innovation. With an extensibility feature to customise and integrate with other frameworks, SIT is able to gain access to Experience Insights and Location-based services.

SIT is able to accelerate digital transformation through automated network management and edge-to-cloud security. The scalable network infrastructure will cater to the growing demands of modern education, enabling seamless online learning, research and data-intensive activities to ensure the newest SIT campus remains at the forefront of innovation. With an extensibility feature to customise and integrate with other frameworks, SIT is able to gain access to Experience Insights and Location-based services. Robust cybersecurity – Leveraging superior cybersecurity capabilities, SIT can enjoy a state-of-the-art firewall system that ensures the confidentiality and integrity of sensitive data. This safeguard will provide a secure environment for academic and research-related activities, and allow SIT the full visibility of their IoT assets.

This partnership represents NEC’s commitment to empowering societies through technology. Together with like-minded technology partners, NEC is committed to fostering an environment where the future generation will be equipped to harness technology for good.

About NEC Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd.

Singapore-based NEC Asia Pacific (NEC APAC) is the regional headquarters for NEC Corporation (HQ: Japan) in Southeast Asia. As a leading information and communications technology provider, NEC APAC provides innovative solutions and infrastructure to promote safety, security and enhance the quality of life for individuals and the community. NEC APAC’s expertise includes solutions for carrier networks, biometric identification, enterprise applications and infrastructure, unified communications, transportation solutions, multimedia displays and smart energy, as well as the provision of managed services and contact centre services.

Together with our research laboratories, NEC APAC provides cutting-edge public safety, cybersecurity technologies and enterprise solutions to enable safer cities, with a vision to create a brighter future. For more information, please visit https://sg.nec.com.

About the Singapore Institute of Technnology

The Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) is Singapore’s first University of Applied Learning, offering industry-relevant degree programmes that prepare its graduates to be work- and future-ready professionals. Its mission is to maximise the potential of its learners and to innovate with industry, through an integrated applied learning and research approach, so as to contribute to the economy and society.

The University’s unique pedagogy integrates work and study, embracing authentic learning in a real-world environment through collaborations with key strategic partners. Its focus on applied research with business impact is aimed at helping industry innovate and grow. Targeted to be ready in 2024, SIT’s centralised campus within the larger Punggol Digital District will feature a vibrant learning environment where academia and industry will be tightly integrated with the community.

For more information, visit www.SingaporeTech.edu.sg.

