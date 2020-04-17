“Ned’s Declassified” Stars Lindsey Shaw And Devon Werkheiser Dated IRL And She Thought It Was Magical
Raise your hand if you thought Ned and Moze from Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide had amazing on-screen chemistry.
Well, it looks like that chemistry translated off-screen as well, because Lindsey Shaw, who played Jennifer “Moze” Mosely on the 2004 Nickelodeon series, just confirmed they DATED!
Lindsey was a recent guest on Christy Carlson Romano’s YouTube show and she dished about her relationship with Devon Werkheiser (Ned Bigby), as well as her time on Ned’s Declassified and Pretty Little Liars.
“We definitely dated,” Lindsey told Christy. “That was probably one of the highlights of my life. He’s just wonderful.”
“On a Wednesday, we were in my dressing room at lunch. I laid on my dressing room couch and just like two teenagers, we kissed.”
I mean, if you remember the exact day you kissed someone, it must’ve been pretty epic or pretty bad, right? Well…
Lindsey confirmed, “It was amazing! I remember it literally being like the moment, like something you wanted for so long as a kid.”
“[It was] this new visceral experience with another person. It was magical.”
But this actually isn’t the first time the actors confirmed their relationship. Devon, who’s now a musician, gave more dating details in a Reddit thread two years ago.
“Lindsey and I got together the last few months of Ned’s. We were dating at the time.”
“We dated for over a year after that and I have a lot of love for her because before that we were such close friends as well.”
But you want to know the best part about all of this? Despite the breakup, they’re STILL friends today!
And even better, the cast has even teased the potential of a Ned’s Declassified reboot! It hasn’t been officially confirmed, but I’m keeping my fingers crossed!
But until then, feel free to enjoy the nostalgic throwback photos on their pages.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!