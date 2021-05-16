Need a deep clean? Grab one of these eufy vacuums on sale.

All products featured here are independently selected by our editors and writers.If you buy something through links on our site, Mashable may earn an affiliate commission.

Check out these Eufy vacuums on sale at Amazon as of May 14:

Spring is almost over, but if your spring cleaning is nowhere near done, it might be time to upgrade some of your equipment. A good vacuum will keep your floors looking fresh year-round, even when spring cleaning season has long passed.

Whether you want a robot vacuum you can set and forget or a stick vacuum that gives you more control over your cleaning routine, there’s a deal here for you. As of May 14, Amazon has some sweet deals on eufy robot and stick vacuums, and you can save up to $120. But don’t wait, these deals are for one day only, so take advantage before they’re gone.

The RoboVac 15C has WiFi connectivity, Alexa compatibility, 1300Pa suction, and BoostIQ tech — all for only $139.99 during this Amazon Daily Deal. Use your phone or an Alexa-enabled device to control your robot vacuum, plus set cleaning schedules for every day of the week in the connected app. With 100 minutes of runtime and four different cleaning modes, the RoboVac 15C gives you a thorough and customized clean every time.

If you’re willing to sacrifice smart features for stronger suction, the RoboVac 30 is the way to go. While it doesn’t have WiFi connectivity or voice control, it does boast a strong 1500Pa suction (compared to the RoboVac 15C’s 1300Pa). This model comes with 13 feet of boundary strips, so your robot vacuum will only clean the areas you want it to. It also gets up to 100 minutes of runtime on a single charge and is quiet enough to run while you’re watching TV.

If you’d rather have a more hands-on cleaning experience, this HomeVac S11 Go makes vacuuming a breeze. It’s cordless and super light, so you’ll never have to worry about lugging it up the stairs or across the house. Considering the 25 minute battery life at the standard setting, this vacuum is best suited for smaller homes or apartments that can be cleaned quickly. If you need to devote more attention on some occasions though, there is an endurance setting that runs for up to 40 minutes at a time.

