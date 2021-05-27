Need a new-to-you tablet? Save big on a refurbished iPad Air.

Products featured here are selected by our partners at StackCommerce.If you buy something through links on our site, Mashable may earn an affiliate commission.

TL;DR: As of May 25, score a refurbished iPad Air for only $169 — a 65% discount.

Make sure you can plug into your favorite shows or answer emails from anywhere, without having to lug around your computer wherever you go. Sure, a phone will get the job done, but rather than squinting at a tiny screen, opt for this lightweight iPad Air instead.

You can easily slide this iPad Air in your backpack or carry-on and use it to stream your favorite shows and movies (as long as there’s WiFi). Even though it’s extremely thin, this iPad Air features 16GB of storage capacity, so you can download your favorite apps and save your photos and files without a hitch. The iPad Air also takes high-quality photos with a 5MP rear camera and a 1.2 MP front-facing camera.

Normally, this iPad Air retails for $499. But for a limited time, you can save 65% on this refurbished model in great condition and pay just $169.