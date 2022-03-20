Need a study guide for your CompTIA exams? This 180-hour cybersecurity bundle is only $49

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

It’s probably best not to go in blindly to take your CompTIA exams. The exam vouchers are pretty expensive — so not only would failing be a waste of your time, but it would also be like throwing a good chunk of change in the trash. You’ll want to be prepared to secure those certifications.

If you’re looking for a solid way to study for your cybersecurity exams, this Complete 2022 CompTIA Cybersecurity and PenTest Super Bundle covers over 180 hours of content and is only $49. It includes study guides for four different CompTIA certifications: CySA+, PenTest+, Security+, and CASP+.

Earning certifications is one way to move up the professional ladder. It shows your potential employers that you have the skills and knowledge required to do the job at hand. The Security+ exam is the baseline exam for cybersecurity, while the CySA+, PenTest+, and CASP+ are specialized pathway certifications.

It’s recommended you pass the Security+ exam before tackling the specialized cybersecurity ones. CySA+ proves you can utilize threat detection tools, analyze data, and identify vulnerabilities and risks. PenTest+ demonstrates your ability to test devices in a variety of environments, including servers and the cloud. And CASP+ showcases the skills required to architect, engineer, integrate, and implement secure solutions while considering the impact and risks.

The CASP+ and PenTest+ study guides are broken into two parts, so there are six separate guides to work through. And with lifetime access, you can take all the time in the world to prepare for your exams.

The courses are led by iCollege, which is an official partner of CompTIA — so they’re designed specifically for exam prep. Total, the study guide package is valued at over $1,700. But when you snag them bundled together for a limited time, you’ll pay just $49.

