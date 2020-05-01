Need an Outfit Boost? Go With a Japanese Brand
If you’re a tech enthusiast with a penchant for classic style, go with a Veldt smartwatch. This quartz-movement one houses the mastery of a world-class timepiece in a stunning, minimalist package. Sure, it has an accelerometer, light and UV sensors, Bluetooth capability, health-app syncing, and customizable alerts (for texts, app and calendar notifications, etc.)—but it’s also stylish as hell.
