Need for speed has to wait for MotoGP star Quartararo

FRENCH MotoGP star Fabio Quartararo (pic) is a man with a need for speed. So, sitting idly at home through no fault of his own can be difficult when he should be in the thick of racing action. The Petronas Yamaha Sepang Racing Team (SRT) rider tells LIM TEIK HUAT how he is keeping busy and adjusting to life at home, awaiting the return of MotoGP action, which has been delayed indefinitely due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Q: How are you doing and where are you now?

A: Well I am okay, I’m at home in Andorra and I am training. The situation is I think a little bit like other parts of Europe – we’re not totally in quarantine but I try to go out as little as possible to have more security staying at home.

We don’t know when we can start the season but of course we need to be fit and 100% prepared whenever the first race is. I’m training hard and of course looking forward to starting the season.

How are you training?

More or less like the pre-season. Just in the pre-season, you can do more riding with the motorcycle and more motocross but now we can’t really go out of the home, so the training is the same, just without the chance to ride.

I am basically spending hours doing workouts at home to keep my body in good shape. I try to control what I am eating and that’s it, I can’t do a lot more in this extraordinary situation.

What else are you doing to keep busy?

Apart from watching Netflix, films, and reading books, I am Facetiming with family and friends, spending time on the Playstation, and cleaning up the house and the garage a little bit. I am not watching so many races but I am watching some practice sessions where I finished quickest or where I am proud of the lap I did – like the qualifying in Jerez last year.

When the season does eventually start, what will be your expectations?

I have more experience so I don’t want to make the same mistakes as last year.

We will try to fight for really good positions in a lot of races and of course, my goal will be to finish many more times on the podium and to fight for victories.

How much can you still speak to your team?

We have a Whatsapp group and we are sending messages almost every day. I think it’s really important to stay in contact with the people that help you a lot and that you love.

We are a team and we need to support each other as a team.

All over the world, people are having tough moments but we need to keep strong and keep going and I am sure normalcy will come back.

I hope something will happen soon for a good solution.

What would you say to everyone and the MotoGP community?

I think the most important thing is to stay at home. I know it can be really boring because for me I am not a static guy – I love to go out, I love to train, I love to move – but at this moment the best solution is to stay at home and stay safe.

“That’s the message I want to share with everyone. And to wash your hands, try to keep the distance and have no physical contact with people – this is the most important during this time. We have to be more responsible than ever.

And of course to the fans – it’s tough for those with passion that can’t wait for it but I can promise that as soon as we can come back we will give you a good show and we will make as many MotoGP races as possible and have fun to make some good racing again.