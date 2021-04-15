Need last-minute help filing your taxes? TurboTax software is on sale on Amazon.

All products featured here are independently selected by our editors and writers.If you buy something through links on our site, Mashable may earn an affiliate commission.

Still haven’t filed your taxes for 2020? This isn’t normally something we’d say in mid-April, but you may not be totally SOL: After the Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service made the call in mid-March to extend the federal income tax filing due date for individuals to May 17, over 35 states have since elected to postpone their own deadlines to give taxpayers some mid-pandemic leeway. (For an updated list of state tax due dates per the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, click here.)

If you need a little bit of last-minute assistance filing your returns, consider yourself especially lucky right now: As of April 13, Amazon’s running some limited-time deals on TurboTax tax prep software packages for Mac and PC that’ll save you up to 22%. Keep reading for a quick rundown of its offerings (all backed by 100 percent accuracy and maximum refund ), in case you aren’t sure which plan is best for you and your unique tax situation.

Note: You can file your federal and state taxes for free on the , but only if your return is extremely simple.

Get this one if: You own a home, have charitable donations to deduct, have high medical expenses, and/or need to file both federal and state tax returns

A No. 1 bestseller on Amazon, TurboTax Deluxe includes five free federal e-files and one state filing of your choosing. (Don’t need it? Click here for the federal-only version, which is $10 cheaper.) To get started, simply upload your W-2(s) and import your prior year tax data and investment/mortgage information (if applicable) from participating financial institutions — no need to manually enter everything line by line. TurboTax will take it from there, helping you maximize over 350 deductions and credits and finding all applicable tax breaks so you wind up with the biggest possible refund.

A $59.99 value, TurboTax Deluxe is now on sale on Amazon for just $49.99 — a 17% savings.

BEST FOR INVESTORS AND LANDLORDS: TurboTax Premier



Get this one if: You sold stock, bonds, or mutual funds, sold employee stock (ESPP), own rental property, and/or are a trust beneficiary

In addition to everything included in the Deluxe plan, TurboTax Premier comes with some extra help for reporting investment sales, employee stock plans, and even cryptocurrency gains and losses. (Hopefully more of the former.) Thinking about putting a new property up for rent? TurboTax’s experts have also thrown in some valuable step-by-step guidance on how to set up and price listings in the current market.

TurboTax Premier usually sells for $89.99, but Amazon will give it to you for only $69.90 — a 22% savings.

Get this one if: You are self-employed, an independent contractor, a freelancer, a small business owner, a sole proprietor, have a home office, and/or have a home-based business

Attention, fellow gig economy comrades: TurboTax Home & Business lets you enter multiple sources of income and pinpoints frequently overlooked self-employment deductions (including industry-specific write-offs) to help simplify your oft-complex tax situation — yes, things like utilities, travel, home office space, and even meals all count.

Grab a copy off Amazon for just $79.99 — that’s 20% off its $99.99 MSRP.

