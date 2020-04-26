Need relief from your aching WFH back? The innovative Samsung Space Monitor can help —and it’s on sale

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Unless you’re an essential worker, you’re probably working from home right now. With all things considered, it’s actually a convenience, but working from home can be uncomfortable—hunching over a small laptop on a cluttered desk isn’t a formula for maximum productivity. However, there is a solution that might solve your desk space and back pain problems. Enter the Samsung LED Space Monitor, a computer monitor that’s designed to open up your laptop’s display and save you precious desk space.

Right now, the 27-inch model is on sale for $280, or $50 off at Samsung.com. But if you want something a little bigger, the 32-inch model is also on sale for $380, or $50 off, so it’s only $100 more. These are the lowest prices on the internet at the moment— neither monitor is available at Amazon or Walmart. In addition, Samsung offers free shipping on orders placed before May 8, so act fast.

Saves space

The Samsung LED Space Monitor is designed to save space, thanks to its special clamp and screw design. Just clamp it to the back of your desk and secure it with its included screw. Now it looks like it’s floating above your desk instead of taking up space sitting on top of it.

It comes in two sizes: a 27-inch model and a 32-inch model. Both monitors have the same bezel-less screen design. The result is more screen real estate instead of thick black borders around the display.

“I really like this monitor. In the 4K range at this price and size it is hard to beat. Add in some nice touches like the menu navigation and space saving features and it beats a lot of the competition,” wrote a five-star reviewer. “I can’t believe how much more room I have now versus my traditional dual-screen setup. This monitor kind of just becomes part of my wall, like a window. This thing is wonderfully big and detailed. The colors are sharp and distinct.”

Adjustable

The Samsung LED Space Monitor’s arm stand is height adjustable, so you can pull it closer to you to find the best place for your own comfort and eye-level when working from home. This can give you better posture, reduce upper-back pain and eye strain, and voilà —more room on your desk.

There’s even a clever cable-concealer for its HDMI port that’s hidden on its back and arm stand, so your workstation won’t be cluttered with out-of-control cables. Now they just stay out of the way, so you can focus on your work (or your video game). In fact, it even comes with an HDMI cable, so you can instant connect your laptop to it right away.

“The form factor is what makes this good,” added another satisfied shopper. “Being able to drag the monitor closer to you while still having the space underneath it is what makes this good. Makes it look like a bezel-less floating screen on your desk even when you have a small desk. The setup is very simple and worked fine on a desk with angled edges. The image quality is very nice. For office and gaming work however it’s perfect.”

Sharpness and clarity

In comparison with the 27-inch’s wide-quad high-definition resolution at 1440p, the 32-inch model is bigger and has a 4K resolution. But whichever one you choose, both are crisper and clearer than nearly any other Full HD monitor at 1080p for less than $200.

Additionally, the 27-inch model has a high refresh rate (144Hz) for smoother motion when you’re working online, as well as when you’re gaming. Now everything you watch on this screen will come up snappier and buttery smooth without any motion blur, while the larger display’s refresh rate is standard at 60Hz—which is perfectly suitable for productivity apps and office work.

