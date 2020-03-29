Neena Gupta Shares Her Secret to Hide Ageing Hair, See Video

Neena Gupta who is known for doing all things unconventional has shared a clip which reveals a quick fix to hide the ageing hair.

In the video, the Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan revealed that one can hide their white hair with a normal eye mascara by putting it on the front side of the hair.

This trick is more useful particularly during this time as the country is undergoing a 21-day lockdown. The move, which has been undertaken to curb the widespread of the coronavirus, has increased conversations between friends and relatives through video call, added the Panga actor.

Captioning the post on Instagram, she said, “Apna raaz khud hi khol diya buddhu ladki”

Meanwhile, a total of 29 people have lost their lives due to the deadly Coronavirus in India and over 1000 people have tested positive.

A couple of days ago, the actor shared a video in which she spoke about beauty secrets that a person can follow while self-quarantined.

The veteran actor was last seen in Ayushmann Khurana and Jitendra Kumar starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. In the film, she was paired opposite Gajraj Rao. The movie received a good response at the box office.

