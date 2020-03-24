Neena Gupta takes up sewing as she’s unable to contact a tailor, recalls domestic science class in school. Watch

Neena Gupta is spending time with husband in Mukteshwar and took upon herself to add strings to around 10 curtains at their house as they couldn’t call a tailor for help. The actor has shared a video on her Instagram account and can be seen sewing a belt to tie around a curtain.

Sharing the video, Neena wrote, “Arre yaar kachchi ho gaee sabke samne.” She can be seen sewing a curtain belt to a curtain with a needle and a thread in her hand and has her spectacles on. She says a lady used to come to their house who would help them with these chores but cannot be called for help at this point of time. The actor recalls learning to stitch during domestic science class in her school days and adds that she has to work on around 8-10 more curtains all over the house.

Her fans loved the video and praised her for her sewing skills as well as her soothing voice. A fan wrote, “You are so sweet. It’s lovely watching you. Aapko dekhke mujhe meri mummy wali feeling aati hai.” Another wrote, “You are so real! thank God for that! Love you neena ji.” One more wrote, “Mam you are so down to earth! n ur hindi makes my day.”

She had earlier shared a picture of her husband giving her a head massage as they sat in the sun amid the mountains. The actor had also shared a video last week in which she talked about her daily routine. “I have cleaned many cupboards and drawers during this time, a lot of work still remains to be done,” she had said.

Neena was last seen as the mother of actor Jeetendra Kumar in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The film also starred her Badhaai Ho co-stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Gajraj Rao. She also played a homemaker overlooked by her family members in Tahira Kashyap’s short film, Pinni which was part of Guneet Monga’s Zindagi inShort series.

