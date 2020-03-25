Neena Gupta wears new gold necklace at home, says ‘Who knows when we will get to attend a function’

Neena Gupta, who is in self-isolation like the entire country, chose to wear her new gold necklace over casual clothes at home. The actor said since she can’t go anywhere wearing her necklace, she has no other choice but to flaunt it at home.

Neena shared the video in her usual Sach Kahoon Toe video series. She talks about how for years, she has wanted to get such a necklace and has managed to earn enough money to finally buy it. She says, “Ever since I got it, I never got to go it or attend a function or a wedding.”

“So I thought of wearing it and show off, at least I will be happy after showing off on social media. Who knows when we will get to attend a function, so this is not a bad idea. These days, I sometimes spend the entire day in my night suit. We people do not get ready at home, we only get ready when we have to go out. Actually we all want some appreciation, someone saying, “Achche lag rahe ho (looking good).” She ended the video saying, “This time will also pass, the good times will come.”

A fan wrote in the comments section, “Wow… This is fantastic.. But not more than you.” Another wrote, “Loved ur showing off and love u …You r simply amazingly gorgeous…Keep rocking.” One more fan wrote, “You’re such a sweetheart and I love this post you’re radiating with positive energy this will start a new trend and help people in quarantine to stay happy and positive .. kudos to you Neena ji”

Neena is currently with her husband in Mukteshwar. A day before, she had posted a video of her stitching curtain belts all by himself as she couldn’t call a tailor amid the lockdown.

