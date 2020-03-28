Neena Gupta’s love for floral prints is reason enough to make it your wardrobe staple

Spring is here and we can hear the birds chirping, flowers blooming and fresh scents floating in the air. Yes, all this while the world is gripped with battling the coronavirus pandemic. But even in dark and gloomy times, all we can do is look for hope and positivity. Many work-from-home tips include dressing up and feeling your best so you feel productive even in times of self-isolation and social distancing. While you do that, it’s also a given that you’re going to be spending extra hours on social media.

Spring going on to summer is the best time to explore floral prints and summery textures. Even with the rapid spread of the deadly coronavirus, one can’t help but notice how nature is blooming and florals in fashion are bang on-trend. This cheerful fashion is easy to bring a smile to anyone’s face and there’s nothing that can match up to a meadow-style outfit to keep sullen mood’s uplifted.

Designers like Dior, Emilia Wickstead, to Masaba Gupta, Abu-Sandeep, Sabyasachi to name a few, floral prints have found various versions and are not just limited to Spring/Summer fashion, even though the colours, prints and patterns are an easy association to warm afternoons and balmy evenings.

Acclaimed actor Neena Gupta, who is also a rockstar when it comes to fashion, is a connoisseur of floral prints and patterns. From umpteen sarees in the vibrant print to winter fashion to shrugs and more, Neena Gupta proves why dressing up doesn’t come with an age bar as a sense of style comes from within and stays that way.

A random visit to Neena Gupta’s Instagram feed is proof how her style has evolved since her screen acting days to being with the times and setting one too many fashion goals. Besides, her hair-do seen during the promotions of Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan is nothing shy of impressive. We wonder what may be next for this actress, a bob hair cut, maybe?

Take a look at some of the best florals Neena Gupta has worn in the recent past which you can take inspiration from and ace this Spring/Summer fashion trend with aplomb.

