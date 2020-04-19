Neeraj Pandey gives us the latest update on his long-delayed film, Crack, with Akshay Kumar [Exclusive] | Bollywood Life

With Special Ops, Director Neeraj Pandey once again proved how he’s a master at handling espionage subjects or edge-of-the-seat thrillers in general. His first foray into the web space was as good as his cinematic masterpieces like Baby, Special 26 and A Wednesday. However, the success of his first web series, Special Ops, also traced our memory back to another film by the Director that was announced some time ago, Crack. The movie was being planned with Akshay Kumar in the lead and it had got everyone excited, considering the kind of classics both the actor and filmmaker had collaborated on in the past. Also Read – Director Neeraj Pandey reveals his plans for the Baby franchise: ‘I’m waiting to put a team together to take it forward’ [Exclusive]

However, for a long time after the announcement was made, there's been no development on the film, with Pandey sir in fact getting busy with other projects conceived after Crack.

To get the final world on Crack, we decided to directly ask Neeraj Pandey the latest update on the film during a recent exclusive interview. Not mincing any words that it may be a long while before he revisits the movie, if at all, the ace Director said, "No, that's on the backburner. Right now there's only Chanakya (starring Ajay Devgn) that I'll be directing, and there's three or four more projects that we're doing after that, which are in the pipeline. But Crack is on the backburner. The film didn't shape up the way we had wanted it to. So, unfortunately, it didn't materialise."

Wondering if Akshay Kumar and Neerajji have had a word about the project, especially with rumours swirling that there may be some friction between them, we prodded the filmmaker on that front, to which he added, “Yeah, we keep taking (Akshay and him). Yeah, we have talks off and on”.

On the plus side, Neeraj Pandey did not completely dent that Crack could take off, but the chances do look extremely slim. Well, if you’ve been waiting, like us, for the movie to finally shape up, then hang on to that sliver of hope and adopt the policy of ‘never say never’.

