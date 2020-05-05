Neetu Kapoor thanks Mukesh Ambani and family: You have been our guardian angels



Rishi Kapoor passed away at Mumbai’s H N Reliance hospital on April 30. (Photo: Neetu Kapoor/Instagram)

Actor Neetu Kapoor on Tuesday expressed her gratitude towards businessman Mukesh Ambani and family for the “immeasurable love and support” during her husband Rishi Kapoor’s battle with cancer.

The actor passed away at Mumbai’s H N Reliance hospital on April 30.

Neetu Kapoor wrote a long Instagram post for the Ambani family, thanking them for “the countless ways in which they have seen us safely through this time.” She posted a picture of herself, Rishi Kapoor, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani.

“For us, as a family, the last two years have been a long journey. There were good days, there were a couple of bad days too.. needless to say it was full of high emotion. But it’s a journey we would not have been able to complete without the immeasurable love and support of the Ambani family.

“As we’ve gathered our thoughts over the past few days we’ve also tried to find the words to express the gratitude we feel towards the family for the countless ways in which they have seen us safely through this time. Over the last seven months every member of the family has gone above and beyond in every way possible to care for our beloved Rishi and ensure he experienced as little discomfort as possible,” the actor wrote.

Neetu Kapoor added that besides making visits to the hospital, the Ambanis also comforted her family.

“From ensuring he was medically attended to, to making frequent, personal visits to the hospital to shower him with love and attention, to even holding our hand and comforting us when WE were scared. To Mukesh Bhai, Nita Bhabhi, Akash, Shloka, Anant and Isha – you have been our guardian angels on this long and trying experience – what we feel for you can not be measured.

“We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your selfless, unending support and attention. We feel truly blessed to count you among our nearest and dearest,” Neetu Kapoor signed off on behalf of son Ranbir Kapoor, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and the Kapoor family.

On Monday morning, Neetu posted a thank you note for the medical staff at the H N Reliance hospital.

