Neetu Kapoor thanks the Ambanis for their support in a heartfelt post; says, ‘You have been our guardian angels’ | Bollywood Life

On Thursday, Rishi Kapoor breathed his last after battling cancer for the last one and a half years. Pictures from the last rites of the late actor had surfaced and Neetu Kapoor's sight broke our heart more than ever. We cannot imagine her and her family's situation and can just hope that they come out of this shock soon. Meanwhile, the actress took to her social handle to express gratitude towards the Ambanis who have been constantly supporting them for the last two years.

"For us, as a family, the last two years have been a long journey. There were good days, there were a couple of bad days too.. needless to say, it was full of high emotion. But it's a journey we would not have been been able to complete without the immeasurable love and support of the Ambani family," she began her heart-touching post.

Neetu Kapoor opened up on her and Rishi Kapoor's journey of the last two years saying, "As we've gathered our thoughts over the past few days we've also tried to find the words to express the gratitude we feel towards the family for the countless ways in which they have seen us safely through this time. Over the last seven months every member of the family has gone above and beyond in every way possible to care for our beloved Rishi and ensure he experienced as little discomfort as possible."

She went on to talk about how the Ambani’s stood by them when they were trying to battle the Big C in the foreign city. She thanked them for their support. “From ensuring he was medically attended to, to making frequent, personal visits to the hospital to shower him with love and attention, to even holding our hand and comforting us when WE were scared. To Mukesh Bhai, Nita Bhabhi, Akash, Shloka, Anant and Isha – you have been our guardian angels on this long and trying experience – what we feel for you can not be measured. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your selfless, unending support and attention. We feel truly blessed to count you among our nearest and dearest. Sincerely and with utmost gratitude, Neetu, Riddhima, Ranbir and the entire Kapoor Family.??” Have a look at her post here:

Prayers and love to the family.

