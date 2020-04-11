Neha Dhupia, Aparshakti Khurrana are worried people will be back to discriminating others after lockdown

Actors Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi and Aparshakti Khurrana did a live chat on Instagram Friday evening and things got pretty serious even as the close friends cracked inside jokes on the live chat. Neha and Aparshakti expressed concerns over how people will behave after the lockdown while Neha also shared how her daughter Mehr is dealing with the limitations of not going out anymore.

“I think key (to survive the lockdown) is to stay positive amidst all this. She (Mehr) is good, no tantrums. Kids are pretty intuitive. Earlier she used to be insist on going outside. Darwaze k taraf bhaag k jaati thi (She used to run to the door earlier). She hasn’t got this much of mummy and papa time together ever. We are there for her mealtime, and almost all the time she is awake. I think she is also overwhelmed by presence of two of us,” she said. .

After recommending that everyone must come out of the lockdown with a new skill set, Neha and Angad were worried about the goodwill. Aparshakti said, “We needed coronavirus to end Delhi riots. I fear we will be back to ourselves, discriminating people and living our lives with all the evils we had before the lockdown.”

Neha then added, “Without spelling it out, Angad and I are helping at our own level…we know the food and ration is reaching the person’s kids, mother and five families around the person. I fear human memory is short and everyone will forget all this after the lockdown. We should just make sure we are helping as many people as we can.” She also urged people to ensure that their compassion doesn’t end with the lockdown.

Earlier, when Aparshakti said he will give his wife a pedicure, Neha had said on a lighter note, “While watching Netflix, I hand over the foot cream to him (Angad) and ask for a foot massage, but he says wo din gae (gone are the days).”

Angad, who recently had a knee surgery, revealed during the chat that he recovering well and has lost 4.5 kilos. He added that he is eating only vegetarian food. The friends also revealed that Aparshakti’s pet name is Paari – the Punjabi word for kiss.

