Neha Dhupia Gets Trolled Brutally by Netizens After She Wished Her Fans on the Eve of ‘Baisakhi’

It seems , people still have that sharp memory of the incidence , when Neha Dhupia hit the guy with hard words , who came for roadies auditions . Post that Neha herself became the target of netizens .

Recently, on the occasion of Baisakhi, when her better half Angad Bedi took to his Instagram handle and posted a video , wishing his fans a happy Baisakhi and he captioned it : “Wishing everyone a very happy baisakhi. Let’s be together and in these tough times smile a little. Keep helping one another. Let’s be gentle.. let’s be kind. 😊🙏. #happybaisakhi🌾 #mondaymotivation #punjabi(sic)”

But this video turned out to be a troll section for the couple and Neha was brutally slammed by netizens as they asked her to wish her other 5 boyfriends as well.

One wrote, “Tell Neha Dhupia also to wish all her 5 boyfriends it’s not fair right she should wish everyone🤣🤣🤣”, another wrote, “Where are your rest 4 boyfriends???😝😝😝😝”

In the recent past , Dhupia was trolled by netizens as she tagged “It’s her choice” when the contestant revealed about his girlfriend, how she was cheating on him with five other guys. Upon his confession that he slapped her girlfriend, Neha slammed him and said , it’s her choice.

