Neha Kakkar opens up on how she went from singing bhajans at the age of 4 to belting out party songs | Bollywood Life

Neha Kakkar is one of the most celebrated names in the Indian music scene today. She has been belting out hit after hit be it for Bollywood movies or single, not to mention being one of the most sought after names for judging musical reality shows. In fact, it wouldn’t be a stretch to say that the singer is indeed among the top music artistes in the country at the moment. However, it has been a long, winding, hard road to the top, just like it is for most successful people, especially for those from outside the industry. Also Read – Trending Tunes: Genda Phool rules, Neha Kakkar’s Jinke Liye enters the list

Opening up on her struggles and rise to fame in a recent interview to IANS, and how she went from singing bhajans since he age of four to becoming synonymous with party numbers, Neha Kakkar said, “It feels great. I always tell people that I am still living in a dream. How can this happen? A small-town girl from Rishikesh went to Delhi and then Bombay. It (the journey) has been good. Never thought about where I have reached today. It feels amazing and I think even now I have to make it even bigger in life. I started singing at the age four and till 16 I was only doing bhajan sandhyas (religious songs). If you see my Jagran footage, I used to sort of party there, too. I would dance and sing bhajan’s as a little kid and people used to… paagal ho jaate the (go crazy). I have been partying since then.” Also Read – Trending Tunes: Badshah and Jacqueline Fernandez’s Genda Phool tops the chart yet again

Neha Kakkar’s biggest hit songs in the industry include Dilbar from Satyameva Jayate, Kaala Chashma from Baar Baar Dekho, Garmi from Street Dancer 3D, Sunny Sunny from Yaariyan, Aankh Maarey from Simmba, Second Hand Jawani from Cocktial, Badri Ki Dulhania from Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Coca Cola Tu from Luka Chuppi. Also Read – Trending Entertainment News Today – Deepika faces backlash again, Devoleena speaks on Rashmi vs Arhaan

