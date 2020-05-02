Neha Sharma Gets Trolled For Showing $^X toy in Her Selfie, Actress Slammed All With a Strong Reply

In the present scenario, where photoshopping a picture is such a normal thing . It’s a fun part when it is done for hilarious purposes but when a picture is morphed for the discomfort or creating a negative image , it is a crime certainly.

It’s a but obvious thing in the case of celebrities , where the pictures are morphed . But this time it has effected celebrity Neha Sharma who’s picture is morphed with a s*x toy that too with so much efficiency .

Some time back , when Neha Sharma posted a picture of hers , it was morphed and the picture went viral within no-time taking rounds on the internet via various platforms of social media.

Let’s have a look at the morphed picture:

Some social media users definitely saw the d*ldo at the side table and commented ruthlessly for the actor .

Check out some of the comments below:







After all this mess up, the actor opened up her thoughts about the real picture . She took to her twitter handle and posted the real picture and captioned it: ” It’s sad how misogynistic people can be… stop morphing pics and getting cheap thrills out of it… this is the original pic…”

Check out the real picture :

This is not the first time that a picture is morphed for any celeb , many cases have been seen in the past , where this act has been committed . All we can say that there are pervert minds in the society but everyone should use their sense and check facts before circulating a picture and making it viral.

