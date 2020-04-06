Neha Sharma Tries T-shirt Challenge, Invites Sister Aisha

Amid self-isolation in the time of coronavirus outbreak, ‘bored’ actress Neha Sharma is trying out the new fad on social media called the T-shirt Challenge.

The challenge involves putting on a T-shirt while doing a handstand, and Neha took to Instagram to post a video where she can be seen trying to do just that. She also invited her sister, actress Aisha Sharma, to take up the challenge.

“T-shirt challenge… This one is for you @aishasharma25Since I was very bored decided I could try this out.. I have attempted the T-shirt challenge with a ONCE broken right wrist so excuse my little cheat.. have fun if you decide you try it,” wrote Neha, alongside the video.

She added: “Be safe.. #stayhome #staysafe #quarantinetshirtchallenge #quarantinelife.”

The video has over 1 million views on the photo-sharing app.

Neha made her Bollywood debut in 2010 with the Emraan Hashmi-starrer Crook. She was later seen in films like Teri Meri Kahaani, Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum, Jayantabhai Ki Luv Story, Yamla Pagla Deewana 2, Youngistaan and Tum Bin II.

She will next be seen in Bejoy Nambiar’s Taish, a revenge drama. The film also stars Jim Sarbh, Amit Sadh, Pulkit Samrat, Aditya Pancholi and Harshvardhan Rane among others.

