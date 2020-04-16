Neil Bhoopalam: I don’t think people should worry about nepotism



Neil Bhoopalam, who has recently starred in Voot Select’s The Raikar Case and Amazon’s Four More Shots Please Season 2. (Source: Express Photo)

Actor Neil Bhoopalam, of NH10 and Lust Stories fame, says people should not worry about nepotism in the Hindi film industry as it not only gives opportunities to artistes hailing from film families but also to outsiders.

Neil, who began his Bollywood career in 2006 with Mera Dil Leke Dekho and went on to display his versatility with films like No One Killed Jessica, NH10 and Shaitan, cited his own example to establish that industry is quite fair to outsiders.

The actor spoke during a live interaction with fans from the Indian Express Facebook page on Saturday.

When Neil was asked if the digital platform was more inclusive than Bollywood, which is often titled in the favour of star kids, he said. “Every industry will always bring its own people. So, I don’t think people should worry about nepotism. It’s your duty that if you are a famous actor-producer-director and anyone in your family or among your close ones wants to get into the industry, it’s your duty to try and make it as accessible as possible.

“At the same time, that’s not the only way people work here. There are tests. There are many more outsiders, such as myself, who love performing and it’s sort of a symbiotic relationship. You need them, they need you. The audience needs you and you need the audience. You cannot have one without the other.”

The actor, who has recently starred in Voot Select’s The Raikar Case and Amazon’s Four More Shots Please Season 2, also answered why he is selective about his work that is spread across mediums.

“I like to balance out my work, my life and my children and my study time. I never fear I will be left behind. In fact, I am really grateful and fortunate wondering how I am still getting work most of the time. It’s kind of sweet, but work-life balance is very important. Something I am fortunate for being an artiste is that I don’t have a 9-5 job. So, when I have a project, I work. When I am chilling, I am chilling. And if people have 9-5 jobs, it should be divided into eight hours – for work, sleep and rest/other activities. Also, I don’t believe in competition,” Neil said.

When asked if he believed he got enough opportunities on the big screen, the actor said being a performer on various platforms makes him bother less about where his talent is seen.

“I am happy that the film industry has given me many opportunities. I would like more opportunities. But I am a performing artiste. I am an actor by trade. Whether I am doing street theatre, stage, films, television or web, for me everything is performance.”

Talking about the impact the nationwide lockdown, amid the coronavirus pandemic will have on actors’ lifestyle and behaviour, Neil said if social distancing continues for long, artistes might perform scenes for audience from their homes.

“Yes that is what I think is going to happen. All the literature that has ever existed will find its way into things. For instance, let’s say for the next three years nothing changes, most of the practising artistes will deliver scenes for you or deliver soliloquy or you could have play readings. I believe radio will pick up and so will podcast.”

As a fan asked him for book recommendations during the lockdown, Neil replied, “I have been reading Godfather in the morning. I read Sapiens before going to bed. Also, I just finished reading War of Art. I am also reading Jay Z’s autobiography, Decoded.”

