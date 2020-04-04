Nellai Barathi passes away: Vijay Sethupathi visits late lyricist’s residence amid coronavirus lockdown to pay his final respect | Bollywood Life

Popular entertainment journalist and lyricist Nellai Barathi breathed his last yesterday at his Chennai residence. The media personality was suffering from chronic issues for the past one year. The mortal remains of Nellai Barathi was kept at Chennai’s Porur and all his family members paid their final respects. Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi also visited amid the coronavirus lockdown and paid his respect. Hel also helped Barathi’s family with financial aid. Also Read – Week That was South: Master song Polakatum Para Para out, Amala Paul rejects Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan

On the professional front, Vijay Sethupathi will be next seen in Thalapathy Vijay's Master. During the audio launch of the film, Thalapathy praised the Vijay Sethupathi and said, "Vijay Sethupathi has now become a person who cannot be avoided. We have seen many negative characters, but his role in Master will be special. I asked him why he agreed to do the film and he shut me down by saying four words – I really like you."

Appreciating his director, Thalapathy Vijay said, “With Maanagaram, Lokesh made us notice his talent. His next film Kaithi made us watch it again and again. Lokesh has a special talent. Being a banker, he has managed to do a film like Maanagaram, which has a complex script. He won’t even have a scene break-up paper in his hand on the set of Master and I was confused seeing this. I wondered how to work with him for the next few months. Later, I realised, Lokesh is not just a planner, but a master-planner.”

The film also stars Andrea and Malavika Mohanan in key roles. While the film was supposed to hit the screens on April 9 but has been pushed ahead due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

