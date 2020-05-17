Nelly and Ludacris overcome severe weather and Wi-Fi issues for Verzuz battle on Instagram Live

The two rappers were set to go live at 7 p.m., but repeated issues with a Wi-Fi signal on Nelly’s part caused delays and even lack of audio at times.

St. Louis, where Nelly lives, was dealing with strong thunderstorms, winds and possible hail Saturday, according to the National Weather Service

“Your Wi-Fi needs some milk” Ludacris jokingly said. Folks on Twitter also chimed in with their jokes.

After a couple of attempts, though, Nelly was back for a night of nostalgia with Ludacris.