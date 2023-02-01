LINCOLN, Neb., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE: NNI) today announced the Nelnet Board of Directors declared a first quarter cash dividend on the company’s outstanding shares of Class A common stock and Class B common stock of $0.26 per share. The dividend will be paid on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

The company also announced it will release earnings for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022, after the close of the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Upon release, additional earnings information will be available at www.nelnetinvestors.com .

Learn more about Nelnet at www.nelnetinc.com .

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nelnet-to-announce-fourth-quarter-results-board-approves-dividend-301736784.html

SOURCE Nelnet, Inc.

