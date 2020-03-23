NeNe Leakes EXPLODES, Curses at Producer: You Can’t Control Me!!



Even though NeNe Leakes made peace with Porsha Williams, she was far from ready to bury the hatchet with Kenya Moore.



In fact, NeNe was so furious that she also lashed out at a producer, yelling and cursing at them for simply doing their job.



It wasn’t that long ago that NeNe allegedly laid hands on a producer during her temper tantrum.



Even so, one brave member of the production team tried to gently encourage NeNe to return to the group during their Greece trip.



“Listen, who the f–k do you think you are?” she demanded to know of the person who was just doing their job.



“Like,” NeNe expressed, “you ain’t going to guard me and tell me what to do!”



See, it all started when NeNe’s friends tried to help her and Kenya Moore make peace.



“I ain’t got time to listen to this bulls–t,” NeNe furiously declared.



She admonished: “I don’t give a damn.”



“I don’t have to be here for it,” NeNe announced, getting up to leave.



“Let me mind my business,” NeNe insisted.



She added: “let me go to the bathroom.”



If a star storms off, cameras follow, but everybody’s allowed to use the bathroom.



But producers know NeNe and how volatile she can be. They wanted to make sure that they knew where she was going.



One brave producer dared to ask NeNe if she was “leaving or going to the restroom?”



“I’m going in the house,” NeNe shot back.



“Listen,” she lectured, “don’t f–k with me!”



NeNe declared: “I’m for real.”



“Don’t play games with me,” NeNe continued to furiously rant.



“I’m going to my room,” she said, “and I’m getting ready to pack and go home.”



NeNe insisted: “I don’t have time for the playing the games.”



All of this from a grown woman who’s going off on a producer for doing their job. Sheesh.



“I’m not doing this,” NeNe reiterated to the confessional camera.



“I’m getting ready to leave,” she narrated, “and go to the bathroom.”



“And I might flush myself down the toilet,” she joked. “Bye.”



NeNe knows that part of her job involves being on camera, and that the producer’s job is to faciliate that. She just wasn’t feeling cooperative.



There was one area where she and Kenya did make some progress, astonishingly enough.



NeNe had told Kenya, back when she was pregnant, that she had looked like she was “going to have a Buffalo.”



Kenya had taken it as an insult of her unborn child, Brooklyn, but NeNe clarifies that this was never her intention.



“I called you a buffalo, I didn’t call your baby nothing,” NeNe explained.



“Let me tell you something, if I called you a buffalo and it hurt you, I apologize,” NeNe told Kenya.



She said that she’s sorry “because I’d never want to hurt another woman.”



“I never called your baby anything and I was mad with you,” NeNe clarified.



“And I apologize if to you ever felt like I was talking,” she added, “’cause I don’t do that to kids.”



“Honestly, I would never say anything where her child is concerned,” NeNe emphasized.



“But when you’re beefing you say all kind of stuff about each other.” she admitted, “I didn’t even realize I had said that.”



Kenya acknowledged the apology but was not ready to accept it.



“It’s done, it’s done,” Kenya announced. “I will never need to go on about it again.”