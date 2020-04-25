NeNe Leakes Leaves ‘RHOA’ Virtual Reunion After ‘A Lot Of Fighting’ With Eva, Kenya & Kandi

NeNe Leakes felt ‘attacked’ during the ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ virtual reunion, and was reportedly at the center of most of the drama.

As per usual, NeNe Leakes, 52, is set to bring the drama on the upcoming Real Housewives of Atlanta virtual reunion episode. The reality stars reunited on April 23, and filmed the episodes remotely due to the outbreak of COVID-19. A source close to the production told HollywoodLife exclusively that NeNe left the conversation at one point, after fighting with her co-stars. “NeNe felt attacked several times at the reunion which is why she walked out,” the source dished. “She got to a breaking point and needed to hit pause and she had it but she came back. NeNe would never just not come back. She was at the center of a lot of the fighting at the reunion.”

HL that the longtime RHOA star was involved in plenty of drama with her costars Eva Marcille and Kenya Moore. “NeNe really got into it with Eva who went at her after she Kandi [Burress] also got into it heavily. A lot of the fighting and drama was surrounded around NeNe, but NeNe held her own. Some of the accusations being made, especially by Kenya, infuriated her.” The source also revealed tothat the longtime RHOA star was involved in plenty of drama with her costarsand. “NeNe really got into it with Eva who went at her after she called her boring . Eva really let her have it,” they told us. “NeNe and Kenya and NeNe andalso got into it heavily. A lot of the fighting and drama was surrounded around NeNe, but NeNe held her own. Some of the accusations being made, especially by Kenya, infuriated her.”

They also dished that the only RHOA stars speaking to NeNe right now are Porsha Williams and Marlo Hampton. “She and Cynthia are at the same place, but Cynthia is close with Kenya, Kandi and Eva, who NeNe is not getting along with at the moment.” While the others may not be huge fans of NeNe, her and Porsha recently got together for a mini-reunion while practicing social distancing.

In a photo posted to Porsha’s Instagram on April 21, the reality stars enjoyed some sun and warm weather on the lawn and kept a safe distance from each other while posing for a picture! Porsha’s adorable one-year-old daughter, Pilar Jhena McKinley, came along for the fun hangout session, and Porsha stayed extra safe by fashioning a face mask over her mouth and nose.