Nene Leakes Shades Kandi Burruss While Wishing Her A Happy 45th Birthday

Nene Leakes didn’t hesitate to call Kandi Burruss our for making up ‘fake beef’ in this shady Instagram post! She went on to wish her co-star a happy 45th birthday.

Nene Leakes, 52, can’t help but stir the pot! The Real Housewives of Atlanta star wished Kandi Burruss a happy 45th birthday on Sunday, May 17 but her message was certainly full of zingers. “I will NOT let the fake beef YOU made up to stop me from wishing you a Happy Birthday & posting my favorite pic of us Kandi,” she began her post, including a hilarious photo of the duo looking irritated. In the screenshot, NeNe appears to be giving Kandi a look of disgust while the fed-up Xscape member rolls her eyes. Ouch!

“Everybody go wish @kandi a Happy Birthday!” Nene urged her 3.6 million Instagram followers, teasing that there’s more drama between the duo on the upcoming episode. “Then tune into #RHOA to watch Kandi have the fakest, want some smoke, beef wit Nene segment at 8pm TONIGHT on @bravotv,” she continued adding the hashtags “#happybirthdaynumber2 #forgetable #kandiman #funshaderight #mrsatlanta” along with laughing and cake emojis.

Drama has been stirring between the two for months, which has already come up on the virtual reunion. In the trailer, Kandi and NeNe get into quite the argument, with Kandi screaming that she’s “embedding in your motherf—— brain.” She then says, “and you’re going to keep knowing me.” The implosion comes just weeks after Nene referred to an unnamed cast member who kept getting spin-off shows. “I think me not having my own show has been due to certain people not wanting me to have a show,” Nene said to Tamar Braxton in April. “I have gone to Bravo about different show ideas. Why only one person gets to do a show every season after our show, is weird.” While she didn’t cite Kandi specifically, it seemed pretty obvious who she was referring to as the Xscape member has starred in the shows Kandi’s Wedding, Kandi’s Ski Trip, The Kandi Factory, Kandi Koated Knights and Xscape: Still Kickin It.

Kandi later addressed the comments in a now-deleted Instagram video. “Now I don’t know about y’all but on this video it sounded like a bunch of hating & blaming of ‘a certain person they keep giving a show to’ as the reason her show ideas aren’t happening. Am I trippin? Who is she talking about in this video then? FYI I do not have the power to stop anyone from doing anything on Bravo,” she wrote in her caption, letting Nene know they could “discuss on the reunion.”

Either way, Kandi didn’t seem to be bothered in a birthday post of her own! “Thanks for all the love & birthday wishes!!! Today has been amazing!” she said, shouting out her husband Todd Tucker. “My husband did a great job surprising me with family & friends who love me. Thank you to everyone who called, sent messages, videos, post, etc… I’m so thankful. I feel the love!” she added, before spilling the tea about new music! “I plan on stepping up my game this year & doing everything that I love. I’m getting back to my love of writing music & performing & I’m dropping a song this week with @todrickhall,” she wrote.