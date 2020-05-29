Jimmys Post

Nesting bald eagles seen in Cape Cod for first time since 1905

Nesting bald eagles seen in Cape Cod for first time since 1905

Nesting bald eagles spotted in Cape Cod for the first time since 1905, signs the once endangered animal is beginning to return to Massachusetts

  • MassWildlife reports a bald eagle nest was spotted in Cape Cod
  • The nest is the first seen in the region in 115 years, and one of 70 across the state
  • The growing bald eagle population was enough to have the bird moved from ‘threatened’ to ‘special concern’ on the list of endangered animals

By Michael Thomsen For Dailymail.com

Published: | Updated:

Bald eagle nests have been observed in Cape Cod for the first time since 1905.

According to the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife, the new nest was spotted in the small seaside town of Barnstable, part of a major increase in the overall bald eagle population.

More than 70 new bald eagle nests were observed across the state, including in Fitchburg, Wenham, Concord, Rutland, Wareham, Medford, Northampton and Hudson.

Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife reports that a bald eagle nest was spotted in Cape Cod for the first time in 115 years, in the small seaside town of Barnstable

The surge in bald eagle populations was enough to help change the bird’s status from ‘threatened’ to ‘special concern’ on the Massachusetts Endangered Species Act list.

In another first, nesting bald eagles were also seen on Martha’s Vineyard, attempting to incubate eggs in a nest built by osprey that had migrated south for the winter.

According to a report from MassWildlife, the Martha’s Vineyard eggs were cracked and irreparably damaged after the ospreys returned and a fight over the nest took place.

‘Although difficult for observers to witness, these events are all signs of a thriving eagle population in Massachusetts,’ MassWildlife said in a statement on their website.

‘On the upside, more and more people across the Commonwealth are experiencing the thrill of seeing eagles in their own neighborhoods as these birds continue to expand their range to urban and suburban landscapes.’

More than 70 bald eagle nests were documented across the state, bring the total number of 'fledged' bald eagles in the state since 1989 to 750, a major increase after having nearly been wiped out in the early 20th century

More than 70 bald eagle nests were documented across the state, bring the total number of ‘fledged’ bald eagles in the state since 1989 to 750, a major increase after having nearly been wiped out in the early 20th century

Bald eagles had largely disappeared from the state in the early 1900s as the result of hunting and poisoning from DDT and other pollutants commonly used at the time.

In 1982, 41 bald eagles were relocated to a reserve in Massachusetts which slowly led to a population rebound.

According to state officials, around 750 bald eagle chicks have ‘fledged,’ or survived after hatching long enough to develop feathers and wings capable of flight–something that typically takes two to three weeks.

Source link

admin

Related News

Man, 30, fighting for life after being hit in the head with a brick at Sydney house party

Man, 30, fighting for life after being hit in the head with a brick at Sydney house party

Man, 30, is fighting for life after being hit in the head with a brick during a late night brawl at a house party A

Billionaire builds £280million superyacht with eight laboratories and submarine for scientists

Billionaire builds £280million superyacht with eight laboratories and submarine for scientists

Norwegian billionaire Kjell Inge Rokke is using his bottomless reserves to give something back, after overseeing the creation of a £280million superyacht which will be intermittently

Travel blogger Brooke Saward shares what was really going on behind her Instagram travel photos

Travel blogger Brooke Saward shares what was really going on behind her Instagram travel photos

An Australian travel blogger who has built up a following of more than half a million from sharing glamorous travel snaps has revealed what was

The bizarre excuse a Melbourne cyclist gave for wearing a Nazi swastika armband

The bizarre excuse a Melbourne cyclist gave for wearing a Nazi swastika armband

The bizarre excuse a cyclist gave for wearing a Nazi swastika armband after being confronted by the grandson of Holocaust survivor in a city park

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *