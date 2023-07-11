Net-Zero by 2050: Nergica confirms the relevance of offshore wind power in Canada

Publication of the first report on the challenges and opportunities of offshore wind energy in Canada.

GASPÉ, QC, July 11 2023 /CNW/ – Nergica, a renewable energy research center, unveiled today the first report on the challenges and opportunities of offshore wind energy in Canada. The report confirms the relevance of offshore wind as a source of energy supply for Canada as part of its commitment to achieving net-zero emission by 2050 and calls on governments and industry to endorse its recommendations to encourage project development in the country.

Although offshore wind energy is playing a growing role in the energy mix of many countries in Europe and Asia, and more recently in the USA, it remains untapped in Canada. However, the report shows that the Atlantic region has some of the best wind energy potential in the world, and that the Pacific coast and the Great Lakes also offer significant potential. Canada has proven expertise in related sectors that could enable it to become a world leader in this industry.

“Canada has promising untapped offshore wind resources that could enable the development of significant generation capacity while creating considerable economic spin-offs. The most recent carbon-neutral scenario produced by the Canada Energy Regulator indicates that electricity demand will increase by 135% between 2021 and 2050. We need to give ourselves the means to meet this challenge, by drawing on the expertise developed by Canadian industry and labour, particularly in the wind energy, offshore operations, and shipbuilding industries. To this end, we invite the federal government to show leadership and initiate discussions to develop a clear and coherent pan-Canadian approach, in collaboration with the provinces and indigenous nations concerned.”

– Frédéric Côté, General Manager at Nergica

In the current context, where energy security is at the forefront and impacts of climate change are to be expected, diversification of the energy mix, and of the means and locations of production, becomes even more essential. Specialists have studied the relevance of developing offshore wind energy projects in Canada, and analyzed the technical, technological and regulatory aspects specific to this sector. The report then lists four recommendations, primarily addressed to governments and industry, to encourage the development of projects in Canada.

Recommandations:

Clearly define regulatory requirements for offshore wind projects. Promote active collaboration between international partners of the offshore wind industry. Encourage and support offshore wind project development in Canada . Support Research & Development.

Link to report: https://nergica.com/en/offshore-wind-power-in-canada/

About Nergica

Nergica is a Canadian centre of applied research that stimulates innovation in the renewable energy industry through research, technical assistance, technology transfer and technical support for businesses and communities. Its mission is to accelerate the development and adoption of renewable energy. More precisely, Nergica specializes in developing solutions for renewable energy integration, optimizing wind farm and solar array performance and supporting the growth and expansion of small and medium-sized enterprises. Nergica has been active in renewables for over 20 years.

