NetApp appoints Puneet Gupta as Sales V-P for India and SAARC business

Cloud data services provider NetApp has announced the appointment of Puneet Gupta as Vice-President for Sales, India and SAARC. He will succeed Anil Valluri, who is quitting in the last week of April.

Based in New Delhi, Gupta will be responsible for leading NetApp’s India and SAARC operations, with a focus on driving customer and business growth and increasing the company’s foothold across India. He will report to Sanjay Rohatgi, Senior Vice-President and General Manager for Asia Pacific.

Gupta brings close to three decades of experience in business management, sales and channels. Prior to this, he served as Senior Vice-President for Tech Mahindra, where he delivered high double-digit growth in revenue and profit during his tenure, said a press release. Before that, he was the Managing Director of the enterprise & public sector business at Cisco, India.

“India is a strategic market for NetApp and key to our global growth plans. We are excited to welcome Puneet, who brings a wealth of experience in spearheading large country operations, building and growing businesses and leading high-performance teams. We also take this opportunity to thank Anil Valluri for his stellar contribution in building the India and SAARC business to its current robust stature,” said Rohatgi.

Speaking about his new role, Gupta said, “It is a dynamic time for the entire industry in India. I look forward to working closely with our business and technology partners to address customers’ growing need for solutions that are efficient and flexible, to enable their digital transformation. NetApp’s strong culture of innovation and growth, along with its constant and proven focus on staying ahead of the curve, is unparalleled.”

Gupta holds an MBA degree from IIM-Bangalore as well as a degree in mechanical engineering from Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University), Varanasi.