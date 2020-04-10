Netflix Dropped The Trailer For Their Newest Teen Movie, “The Half Of It,” And It Looks GOOD

“Not every love story is a romance.”

Despite all that’s going on in the world, the one thing we can count on is Netflix providing us with Quality Teen Content™. This time around, the QTC comes in the form of the trailer for The Half of It.

The film is about Ellie, a shy girl who sells essays for cash, who befriends Paul, a popular jock, when he enlists her help to get the girl of his dreams, Aster Flores…

…but things get a little complicated when Ellie falls for Aster, which jeopardizes the bond she’s made with Paul, who’s her first friend ever.

Now, on the surface, this might seem like a lighthearted film, but after watching the trailer, I think we’re in store for some deep and heartfelt content.

Don’t get me wrong, we still have SOME staples that make this peek teen cinema. Like some spying-on-your-crush-from-a-distance scenes…

…uncomfortable first dates…

…and friends just hanging out — you know, teens bein’ dudes.


HOLD UP. Is that a Korean yogurt drink??

BUT, we also have some other moments that make this film a bit more layered than past Netflix teen films. Like discovering one’s sexuality via stolen glances in the school bathroom…

…and forming a bond with another human for the first time in your life…


Ellie: You know what it’s like to finally meet someone your age who just gets you?

…and having the hard conversations!


Paul claims he’s not good with words, but I’m reading him loud and clear in this scene!

At the end of the day, this is a movie about love — not a romantic love, but a love between friends.


“Love…it’s not finding your perfect half. It’s… the trying, the reaching, the failing…”

So mark your cals for May 1, because we’re headed to Squahamish to witness the love story — platonic, that is — between Ellie Chu and Paul Munsky.


I already know I’m going to watch this at least five times.

