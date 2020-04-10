Netflix Dropped The Trailer For Their Newest Teen Movie, “The Half Of It,” And It Looks GOOD
“Not every love story is a romance.”
Despite all that’s going on in the world, the one thing we can count on is Netflix providing us with Quality Teen Content™. This time around, the QTC comes in the form of the trailer for The Half of It.
The film is about Ellie, a shy girl who sells essays for cash, who befriends Paul, a popular jock, when he enlists her help to get the girl of his dreams, Aster Flores…
…but things get a little complicated when Ellie falls for Aster, which jeopardizes the bond she’s made with Paul, who’s her first friend ever.
Now, on the surface, this might seem like a lighthearted film, but after watching the trailer, I think we’re in store for some deep and heartfelt content.
Don’t get me wrong, we still have SOME staples that make this peek teen cinema. Like some spying-on-your-crush-from-a-distance scenes…
…uncomfortable first dates…
…and friends just hanging out — you know, teens bein’ dudes.
BUT, we also have some other moments that make this film a bit more layered than past Netflix teen films. Like discovering one’s sexuality via stolen glances in the school bathroom…
…and forming a bond with another human for the first time in your life…
…and having the hard conversations!
At the end of the day, this is a movie about love — not a romantic love, but a love between friends.
So mark your cals for May 1, because we’re headed to Squahamish to witness the love story — platonic, that is — between Ellie Chu and Paul Munsky.
