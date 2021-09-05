Netflix hypes the coming of ‘Seinfeld’ with a timely trailer

It looks like the stars are finally aligning for Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David. This Seinfeld show might really go places on Netflix.

The streaming giant dropped a trailer on Wednesday for Seinfeld, with the full series set to arrive on Oct. 1. The show up and left its previous home Hulu after Netflix struck a streaming deal that ensures New York City’s four most ineligible bachelors of the ’90s will stick around for at least five years. The details of that deal haven’t been revealed, but Seinfeld is a pricey buy, with Netflix reportedly having spent “far more” than $500 million for the streaming rights.

Starting Oct. 1, all 180 episodes of Seinfeld will be available at the click of a button for any Netflix subscriber. That’s a lot of binge for a show about nothing.